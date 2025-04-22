Priyanka Chopra, Ang Lee, Megan Thee Stallion to be honoured at 4th annual Gold House Gold Gala. Check full list

Actor Priyanka Chopra will be honoured at the fourth annual Gold House Gala in May. Besides her, Jon M Chu, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ang Lee will also be felicitated, as per Variety. (Also Read | Malti goes on 'magical' Easter egg hunt with aunt Danielle Jonas and cousins Valentina-Alena, Priyanka Chopra shares pic) Over 600 guests are expected to convene at the fourth annual Gold House Gala.

This year, the Gold Gala will take place on May 10 at the Music Centre in Downtown Los Angeles. Over 600 guests are expected to convene, celebrating the 2025 A100 List (to be announced on May 1) -- the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture.

In a statement, Gold House CEO and co-founder Bing Chen said, "The Gold Gala is more than just the biggest Asian Pacific event -- it's a platform for launching the next wave of culture. From honouring Michelle Yeoh for EEAAO before her history-making Oscars run to celebrating Cynthia Erivo with Michelle and Jon M Chu before Wicked became a public phenomenon."

Speaking to the theme of the gala, First Light, Chen said, “We're honouring those we have been the first, not just for themselves, but for everyone who's lit after.”

Priyanka will receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor for her unprecedented 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work across Hindi cinema and Hollywood, as well as her continual elevation of underrepresented voices.