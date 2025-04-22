Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra, Ang Lee, Megan Thee Stallion to be honoured at 4th annual Gold House Gold Gala. Check full list

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 22, 2025 11:01 AM IST

This year, the Gold Gala will take place on May 10 at the Music Centre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Actor Priyanka Chopra will be honoured at the fourth annual Gold House Gala in May. Besides her, Jon M Chu, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ang Lee will also be felicitated, as per Variety. (Also Read | Malti goes on 'magical' Easter egg hunt with aunt Danielle Jonas and cousins Valentina-Alena, Priyanka Chopra shares pic)

Over 600 guests are expected to convene at the fourth annual Gold House Gala.
Over 600 guests are expected to convene at the fourth annual Gold House Gala.

This year, the Gold Gala will take place on May 10 at the Music Centre in Downtown Los Angeles. Over 600 guests are expected to convene, celebrating the 2025 A100 List (to be announced on May 1) -- the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture.

In a statement, Gold House CEO and co-founder Bing Chen said, "The Gold Gala is more than just the biggest Asian Pacific event -- it's a platform for launching the next wave of culture. From honouring Michelle Yeoh for EEAAO before her history-making Oscars run to celebrating Cynthia Erivo with Michelle and Jon M Chu before Wicked became a public phenomenon."

Speaking to the theme of the gala, First Light, Chen said, “We're honouring those we have been the first, not just for themselves, but for everyone who's lit after.”

Priyanka will receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor for her unprecedented 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work across Hindi cinema and Hollywood, as well as her continual elevation of underrepresented voices.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Priyanka Chopra, Ang Lee, Megan Thee Stallion to be honoured at 4th annual Gold House Gold Gala. Check full list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On