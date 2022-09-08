Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Kristen Zang slams 'ageist' remarks about his girlfriends after breakup with Camila Morrone

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone recently broke up. As soon as the news of the couple parting ways was shared, fans started pulling a joke on Leonardo that he dates only girls who are ‘younger than 25’. Many people also joked that Leonardo might have broken up with her since Camila turned 25 in June and is now ‘too old’ for him. Now, Kristen Zang, Leonardo's ex-girlfriend from the 1990s, has slammed the trolls for the negative comments. Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone split after more than 4 years of dating: Report

According to People magazine, Kristen said, "When I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex-girlfriend being referred to as having "aged out" or being "too old for Leo at 25," puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll). I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?"

Recalling her dating days with Leonardo, she said he was a "very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend". She added, "We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you're thinking) it was over for good. It was a choice I made. I don't how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted." Kristen continued by claiming that there might be more behind Leonardo and Camila's decision to part ways.

Last month, it was reported that Leonardo and Camila have called off their 4 year long relationship. The couple started dating in 2017 and kept their romance a secret. They made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards.

