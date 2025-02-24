Lindsay Lohan's dad arrested over alleged assault charges: Here's what happened

Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested for alleged domestic violence this weekend. The 64-year-old was taken into custody in Texas on Saturday for physically assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Lohan's mugshot released. (Harris County Sheriff's Office.)

The incident is believed to have happened while the 42-year-old was at a medical appointment on Friday, Feb 21. She reportedly saw him in the parking lot of the doctor’s building, and reported the same to the cops as she “was concerned he was following her,” per an email from the HCSO to PEOPLE.

She told the authorities that Michael Lohan had “flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier.” According to official claims, bruising was noticeable on Major’s body. She told the deputies that he got physical with her at his home. Lohan was ultimately “arrested without incident,” and charged with “continuous violence against the family.” He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

Michael Lohan and Kate Major's whirlwind relationship

The pair got married over a decade ago in 2014. However, they’ve been estranged since 2018 as Kate Major filed for divorce, claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

Their rollercoaster dynamic has previously also seen Major being arrested for “drunkenly attacking” Lindsay Lohan’s dad after he accused her of cheating on him. She even infamously made headlines for supposedly throwing a glass candle at Lohan.

Michael, on his part, was also apprehended in 2020 for allegedly assaulting Major in Southhampton, NY. According to a police statement at the time, he was nabbed after he became “verbally and physically abusive to the other party” at a residence.

Before his relationship with Kate Major, Michael Lohan was married to Dina Lohan from 1985 to 2007. He shares Lindsay, Michael Lohan Jr, Aliana, and Dakota.