The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi denies being dropped by agencies over groping allegations: I made mistake, apologised

The Apprentice filmmaker Ali Abbasi is no longer a part of his US-based talent agencies following allegations that he groped an A-list actor, actor, reported PEOPLE. However, Abbasi has claimed that the split is unrelated to the alleged incident. (Also Read | The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi angry at film’s censorship issue in India: ‘We need a vaccine for it’) The incident, involving Ali Abbasi, reportedly took place at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

In a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday, Abbasi admitted to making "an over-familiar gesture" at a Golden Globes party, describing it as a "slap on the rear." He also added that it was meant playfully and not in a sexual way but acknowledged that it made the actor uncomfortable.

"I fully understand that my action made someone uncomfortable, regardless of my intent, and for that, I am truly sorry. I had spent time with the person concerned on multiple occasions and had reason to think we had a friendly relationship," Abbasi said in the statement.

"When I saw him at the Golden Globes party, I was excited to reconnect. I made an over-familiar gesture -- a slap on the rear -- which I intended as playful and not in any sexual way whatsoever. I quickly realized I had misjudged the situation. I apologized to him on the spot, and the following day, I made sure my apology was reiterated through my representatives," he added.

The incident reportedly took place at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, Abbasi parted ways with both Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Management 360 on Friday following the accusation.

Sources claimed the actor involved was also represented by the CAA. However, Abbasi has denied that the alleged incident was the reason for his exit from the agencies.

"The suggestion that I was dropped by my representation due to this interaction is false. My decision to part ways was a long-term career decision that was not shaped by short-term motivations. I believe in taking accountability for my actions; I made a mistake, I apologized, and have learned a valuable life lesson. I remain grateful for the incredible work of our cast, crew, and supporters on The Apprentice, and I hope the focus stays on their achievements," the filmmaker said.

The Apprentice, Abbasi's latest film, has gained attention this awards season, with Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for lead actor Sebastian Stan and supporting actor Jeremy Strong. The movie revolves around the early years of US President Donald Trump's business career and his mentorship under lawyer Roy Cohn.