Lip reader reveals reason behind Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's red carpet rumble. All you need to know

The internet was abuzz with rumors when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen having a heated exchange on the red carpet at the "Mother" premiere. However, an exclusive report by the Daily Mail has now revealed that the couple's argument was not as serious as it seemed. Actress/singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of 'The Mother' at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

According to a lip reader hired by the Daily Mail, Affleck and Lopez were simply discussing their poses and positioning for the red carpet photographers. The exchange began when Lopez asked Affleck whether her low-cut top was "showing too much," to which he responded that it was fine.

After finding their joint pose, Affleck leaned into Lopez's ear and said, "Don't worry, babe." Lopez then asked him to come closer to her, and the couple continued to pose for the cameras.

After their photos were taken, Affleck turned to Lopez and said, "That's us, done," before giving her a kiss and asking if she was okay. Lopez replied that she was, but then informed Affleck that they needed to “step over there.”

Despite the lip reader's report, the couple found themselves at the center of negative press again when a clip of Affleck "slamming" Lopez's car door went viral on TikTok. However, fans quickly wrote off the exchange as a result of the A-listers noticing a paparazzo and becoming frustrated.

It seems that, as usual, the tabloids have blown a minor incident out of proportion. Despite the media's obsession with their every move, Affleck and Lopez continue to pack on the PDA and look happier than ever.