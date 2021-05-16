Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together

Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast & Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie.

"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift? Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges," Ludacris, 43, wrote alongside a photograph of pregnant Eudoxie posing in front of a table filled with flower arrangements.

Eudoxie too shared some photographs from the same photoshoot. "Blessed year indeed. #35," she wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, already have a five-year-old daughter named Cadence. Ludacris also has two daughters, Karma, 18, and Cai, six, from previous relationships.

