Macaulay Culkin opens up on one word he never heard growing up: ‘Never got the P word’

Macaulay Culkin has revealed that one powerful word was largely missing from his childhood - “proud.” Despite massive success as a child actor, he said emotional reassurance was rare at home. Macaulay Culkin credited his partner, Brenda Song, for his parenting style.(AFP)

Speaking on the December 16 episode of YouTube’s Mythical Kitchen, the Home Alone star said, “There’s a word that I use in my household because it’s something that I didn’t really hear enough of when I was a kid, and that’s ‘proud.’”

Culkin, who had a difficult relationship with his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin, added that even during the peak of his career, he “never got the ‘P word’” from his parents.

Why the word 'proud' matters to Macaulay Culkin now

The actor explained that the absence of encouragement shaped how he parents today. “Man, I’m proud of my kids,” Culkin said, noting that he makes a conscious effort to remind his sons how loved and valued they are.

He shares two sons, Dakota (4) and Carson (3), with his partner Brenda Song. He explained he consciously put in efforts to reassure and openly express his pride in them.

Also read: Barack Obama names BLACKPINK’s JUMP among his favorite songs of 2025; full list here

Culkin recalled an emotional moment when his son froze during a recital, cried, and ran off stage. Instead of focusing on the performance, Culkin focused on reassurance.

“As soon as the curtain opens, he freezes, he cries and he runs off stage. So, I go and scoop him up and the first thing out of my mouth is, ‘Man, I’m so proud of you. You were so brave to go out there like that,’” he shared. He added that stepping onto the stage alone was something to celebrate.

Reflecting on his journey, Culkin spoke about how generational trauma can stay with a person for years. “I’m proud of myself,” he said, explaining that being able to provide emotional safety for his family feels deeply meaningful.

Also read: Are heart attacks less dangerous when they occur at night time? New study makes surprising discoveries

How Brenda Song shaped his parenting style

Culkin also credited Brenda Song for helping him grow as a parent. “Brenda is such a good mother and she makes me want to be a better father, a better person,” he said. Seeing how happy their children are reassures him that they are on the right path.

For Culkin, fatherhood has become a chance to heal, replacing silence with encouragement and giving his children the words he once needed to hear.