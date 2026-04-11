Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Supriya Ganesh slam ‘classist, garbage’ tweet calling Tamil actors in Hollywood ‘kamwali bai’

A post on X has drawn the attention of The Pitt actor Supriya Ganesh, in which Tamil actors in Hollywood were targeted. Surpriya lashed out on the ‘colourist, classist’ take on the social media platform, while Matreyi Ramakrishnan also joined in to support her and call out the post.

Supriya Ganesh slams classist post

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Supriya Ganesh slammed a classist post.

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In the post, photos of Hollywood actors Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton and One Piece), Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers and Thunderbolts), and Supriya Ganesh (The Pitt) were combined. In the caption, the X user wrote, “most common faces used by Hollywood to represent Indians. kamwali bai (househelp) phenotype.”

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{{^usCountry}} Supriya Ganesh reposted it and wrote, “Hey so this is supremely f***ed up and I truly hope you deal with your self hate. Colorist, classist, garbage take.” She added, “And casteist but are we ready to talk about that.” In another follow-up tweet, the actor added, “And I’m always going to talk back about this s*** because I’m never going to let women and folks who look like me feel bad about themselves never going to shut up.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supriya Ganesh reposted it and wrote, “Hey so this is supremely f***ed up and I truly hope you deal with your self hate. Colorist, classist, garbage take.” She added, “And casteist but are we ready to talk about that.” In another follow-up tweet, the actor added, “And I’m always going to talk back about this s*** because I’m never going to let women and folks who look like me feel bad about themselves never going to shut up.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Matreyi Ramakrishnan reacted and wrote, “womp womp cry harder. must be hard to look at four baddies constantly.” Maitreyi is best known for playing Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. Fans support desi actors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matreyi Ramakrishnan reacted and wrote, “womp womp cry harder. must be hard to look at four baddies constantly.” Maitreyi is best known for playing Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. Fans support desi actors {{/usCountry}}

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Several users on the platform came out in support of the actors and slammed the post. One said, “Colorism is so crazy because this guy genuinely wants you to believe the women are ugly.” A second social media user said, “Trying to suggest that these girls are anything less than gorgeous is crazy ijbol. Supriya Ganesh is the most stunning person I've ever seen.”

A comment read, “Supriya, I am so sorry you had to see this. Please know that so many people watching The Pitt think you are the most beautiful person alive.” “It’s a disgusting mix of classism and colorism. It's so sad to see someone projecting their own insecurities against their own people. Beauty has no social or caste hierarchy. Well said, Supriya,” read another comment.

About the actors

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It was announced a few days ago that Surpiya Ganesh would not be returning for the third season of the award-winning HBO series The Pitt. She plays senior resident Dr Samira Mohan on the show. The season two finale of The Pitt premieres this Friday. Viewers in India can watch the show on JioHotstar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

hollywood star actor Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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