Margot and Ryan weren't the first choice for Barbie, check who else could have played the protagonists

Barbie has managed to make stunning reviews globally and an admirable amount of money, having grossed more than $196 million outside the United States and bringing in around $400 million in total gross at the box office.

FILE PHOTO: Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo(REUTERS)

Fans cannot help but keep obsessing over the splendid performance of the cast and the entire team of Barbie.

Barbie is expected to reach a total of $500 million at the global box office in its first week.

What if we told you that the cast that projected such success wasn't the ideal fit for the crew initially? That there were other A-list Hollywood stars prior to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling?

It was a given that Amy Schumer had backed out of the film as there were creative differences, but she later confessed she liked the movie and also mentioned it being feminist and cool.

Anne Hathaway was approached and was also meant to lead the role of Barbie after issues of creative differences emerged with Amy Schumer, but later the film was slated to release in 2020 according to the deadline and hence never worked out.

According to Margot herself, she envisioned Gal Gadot as the ideal character for Barbie, considering her personality, the energy she brings to the table, and her natural beauty.

Saoirse and Timothee Chalamet have both worked alongside Greta in Little Women before, and Greta wanted them both to star in the Barbie movie, but due to reasons, they both went ahead and denied their roles, which Greta was a little upset about.

Saoirse Ronan told her fans that she was supposed to play the role of a cameo in the film, but then she said:

I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there. There was a whole character I was going to play-another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it

Due to issues with location scouting, actor Dan Levy was forced to back out of the role in which he was to play as one of the Ken versions, as said by casting director Allison Jones to Vanity Fair.

Glee actor Jonathan Groff was rumored to play the role of Allan, which was done by Michael Cera, but it didn't work out. Allison said:

Dear Jonathan Groff was like, I can't believe I'm typing this, but I can't do Allan.

According to Allison, SNL star Bowen Yang was approached for the role of Ken due to unfortunate circumstances that didn't work out well.

Ben Platt was really bummed by the fact he couldn't bag a role as one of the Kens and had to back out on the same.

