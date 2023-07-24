Margot Robbie says her friends teased her for not kissing Ryan Gosling in Barbie: 'What's wrong with you?'

About Barbie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The premise reads, "After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world."

Margot talks about not kissing Ryan Gosling

Now, in a new interview with People, Margot revealed how she was teased by her girlfriends, when they found out she didn't kiss Ryan Gosling in the film. She said, "Uh, no! That didn't feel like a win for me. All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well, you did a whole movie with him, and you don't kiss? What's wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one! I was like, 'I know, I can't check that one off."

Barbie review

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The pink is a curious cover to stage a clever satire. Greta doesn't take potshots only at Mattel, a co-producer and enabler of this adaptation, for some of its regressive business decisions, but in one scene, also aims one at the production house Warner Bros for how it mishandled the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League."

It added, "However, at one point, the satire feels self-defeating. After the Barbies lead the Kens on by baiting them to mansplain them, they also instigate them against each other, which ends up reinforcing the stereotype that the reason men fight against each other is because of the women."

Barbie box office

Barbie released on July 21, the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Barbie minted ₹5 crore in India on the first day of its release, and ₹6.5 crore on Saturday. It now stands at a three-day total of ₹18.50 crore.

