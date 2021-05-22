Mark Ruffalo to star alongwith Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things

Actor Mark Ruffalo has joined the cast of ace film director-producer Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming adaptation of Poor Things, from Searchlight Pictures, Film 4, and Element Pictures.

As per Variety, Mark, an Emmy winner and three-time Oscar nominee, joined previously announced cast members including Oscar winner Emma Stone and four-time nominee Willem Dafoe in the film adaptation of Alasdair Grey's novel.

Yorgos will direct and produce the film from a script by Tony McNamara, after pairing on the 2018 film The Favourite, for which Tony McNamara earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay.

Poor Things is a Frankenstein-esque tale set in the Victorian-era, described as a story of "love, discovery and scientific daring," focusing on a young woman named Belle Baxter (Emma Stone) brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, which has produced all of Lanthimos' English-language films including The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Favourite, as well as Room and Hulu's Normal People, will produce the upcoming film.

In addition to starring in the film, Emma will produce the project, under her Fruit Tree banner.

Mark recently won an Emmy and SAG Award for his performance in the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True. The actor is a three-time Oscar nominee for his roles in Foxcatcher, The Kids are Alright and Spotlight.

The star recently wrapped filming Netflix's The Adam Project, opposite Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. Next, Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk.