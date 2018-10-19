Today in New Delhi, India
Mark Ruffalo to play twins in HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo will play twin brothers in a new HBO series based on Wally Lamb’s I Know This Much Is True.

tv Updated: Oct 19, 2018 16:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Mark Ruffalo,I Know This Much Is True,HBO
Mark Ruffalo will be returning to HBO with I Know This Much Is True.(AFP)

Actor Mark Ruffalo is set to star in and executive produce HBO’s limited series I Know This Much Is True.

The six-episode series is based on Wally Lamb’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, reported Variety. It is described as a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness, set against the backdrop of 20th century America. Ruffalo stars as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Derek Cianfrance serves as writer and executive producer as well as director.

The series brings Ruffalo back to HBO following his award-winning role in the Ryan Murphy telepic The Normal Heart.

