Markiplier Iron Lung OTT release date: When and where to watch the movie

Markiplier's horror movie Iron Lung is officially preparing for its at-home release after years of anticipation among gaming and horror fans. According to Deadline, during a panel discussion at the Cannes Film Festival, Mark Fischbach, better known online as Markiplier, disclosed that the digital premiere on YouTube will take place on May 31. Release time has not been disclosed.

Markiplier's horror film Iron Lung is set for digital release on YouTube on May 31, following its successful theatrical debut. (Markiplier YouTube )

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The film, based on the indie horror game created by David Szymanski, has drawn major online attention due to Markiplier’s large YouTube fanbase and years of anticipation surrounding the adaptation.

Read more: Markiplier marries Amy Nelson in a dreamy wedding: First pics from the event

Iron Lung release date and where to watch?

Iron will be a premium release on YouTube's Movies & TV storefront on May 31. Although the pricing has not yet been disclosed, according to Polygon, new films released on YouTube usually cost between $19.99 and $29.99 when they are released digitally.

Iron Lung will also be released physically, although, since it was first hinted at in February, no more information has been disclosed.

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{{^usCountry}} Iron Lung was earlier hailed as terrifyingly "claustrophobic" and "immersive" by Polygon, which also claimed that the rest of the film industry ought to pay attention to its subversive box office triumph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iron Lung was earlier hailed as terrifyingly "claustrophobic" and "immersive" by Polygon, which also claimed that the rest of the film industry ought to pay attention to its subversive box office triumph. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After its January 30 theatrical debut, it became an unexpected box office success, making over $50 million on a budget of about $3 to $4 million. Iron Lung was well-received by both reviewers and viewers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After its January 30 theatrical debut, it became an unexpected box office success, making over $50 million on a budget of about $3 to $4 million. Iron Lung was well-received by both reviewers and viewers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raed more: Markiplier in the hospital, concerned fans say ‘not again' Why Iron Lung became one of YouTube’s biggest movies? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raed more: Markiplier in the hospital, concerned fans say ‘not again' Why Iron Lung became one of YouTube’s biggest movies? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iron Lung gained extraordinary online attention partly because of Markiplier’s status as one of YouTube’s most influential creators. Over the course of more than ten years, Markiplier has amassed a sizable worldwide following thanks to its interactive storytelling projects, horror playthroughs, and gaming videos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iron Lung gained extraordinary online attention partly because of Markiplier’s status as one of YouTube’s most influential creators. Over the course of more than ten years, Markiplier has amassed a sizable worldwide following thanks to its interactive storytelling projects, horror playthroughs, and gaming videos. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, the little horror game that Dusk developer Szymanski released in 2022 gained significant traction.

In the game, players take control of a prisoner operating a submarine that is trapped in a blood-filled ocean on an extraterrestrial moon. While the conundrum takes place there, progressively disturbing things start to happen.

With Markiplier as Simon, the protagonist, the film adheres closely to that idea. Markiplier also wrote, directed, and self-funded Iron Lung.

At Cannes, Markiplier hinted that he will begin "working on something" in 2027, indicating that he is not yet finished producing films.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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