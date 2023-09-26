Martin Scorsese urges filmmakers to fight back against comic book movie culture: ‘We’ve got to save cinema'

Martin Scorsese is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. In a new interview with GQ, the Academy Award-winning director lamented over the influence of comic book and franchise films in the present and urged filmmakers to ‘fight back’ against this trend by championing originality. (Also read: Martin Scorsese confirms he is 'about to start making' a movie about Jesus: 'I have responded to the Pope’s appeal')

What Martin said

Martin Scorsese had earlier compared Marvel movies to theme parks. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new interview with GQ, Martin Scorsese spoke at length about the impact of franchise films and said, "The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture. Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those — that’s what movies are... Which means that we have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an earlier interview a few years ago, the director had gained significant media attention for comparing Marvel movies to theme parks and saying that they are not cinema.

Martin on current state of cinema

The director also reacted strongly on the streaming-era definition of content, and said, “I do think that the manufactured content isn’t really cinema. It’s almost like AI making a film. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean? What do these films, what will it give you? Aside from a kind of consummation of something and then eliminating it from your mind, your whole body, you know? So what is it giving you?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Martin Scorsese is one of the most revered filmmakers working in Hollywood today. The 80 year-old director has made films including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman among others. Killers of the Flower Moon first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year in May where it received a nine minute-long standing ovation. Based on David Grann's book of the same name, the film stars Leonardo DiCprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser. It releases in theatres on October 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON