Martin Scorsese, Wim Wenders, Wes Anderson to be part of upcoming Cannes 2023
New films by Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, and Ken Loach will premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is the only Indian selection.
Indian director Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will be part of the Cannes Film Festival's official sections. It will play under Midnight Screenings. This was announced today by Thierry Fremaux, the Festival Director, in Paris. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is the only Indian film at Cannes 2023; Sudhir Mishra says 'you can’t keep him down for long')
Besides Kennedy, the Festival will have the works of Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders, Kore-eda Hirokazu and Todd Haynes. These filmmakers will premiere movies both in and out of competition, meaning only a select few will have a chance at capturing the Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honour. All of these filmmakers are a familiar presence on the Croisette, having screened movies there before.
This time, Cannes will have more women directors – after being criticised for failing to give them adequate representation. There will be a record number of six films from women -- including Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero, Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer, Justine Triet’s Anatomie d’une chute, Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Banel et Adama, and Kaouther Ben Hania’s documentary’s Olfa’s Daughters.
The top Competition slot will have several Italian titles from auteurs like Nanni Moretti (The Sun of the Future), Marco Bellocchio (Rapito) and Rohrwacher, who was in competition before with The Wonders and Happy as Lazzaro which won the Jury Prize and the screenplay award, respectively.
The second most important section at Cannes A Certain Regard will showcase the works of emerging directors from all over the world, including a large delegation of films from the African continent, and a first film from Mongolia, Zoljargal Purevdash’s If Only I Could Hibernate. A Certain Regard will kick off with the French film Le Règne Animal by Thomas Cailley, whose feature debut Les Combattants won a few Cesar Awards.
Here is the full list:
COMPETITION
Club Zero, Jessica Hausner
Asteroid City, Wes Anderson
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki
Les Filles D’Olfa (Four Daughters), Kaouther Ben Hania
Anatomie D’une Chute, Justine Triet
Monster, Kore-eda Hirokazu
Il Sol Dell’Avvenire, Nanni Moretti
La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan
L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat
The Passion of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung
Rapito, Marco Bellocchio
May December, Todd Haynes
Firebrand, Karim Ainouz
The Old Oak, Ken Loach
Perfect Days, Wim Wenders
Banel Et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Jeunesse, Wang Bing
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Los Delincuentes (The Deliquents), Rodrigo Moreno
How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker
Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani
Crowra (The Burti Flower), João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora
Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri
Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae EL Moudir
Los Colonos (The Settlers), Felipe Galvez
Augure (Omen), Baloji Tshiani
The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen
Rosalie, Stéphanie Di Giusto
The New Boy, Warwick Thornton
If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash
Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon
Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asfari & Alireza Khatami
Rien a Perdre, Delphine Deloget
Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq
Le Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley
OUT OF COMPETITION
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
The Idol, Sam Levinson
Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold
Jeanne du Barry, Maiwenn
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Omar la Fraise, Elias Belkeddar
Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap
Acide, Just Philippot
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Retratos Fantasmas, (Pictures of Ghosts), Kleber Mendonca Filho
Anselm, Wim Wenders
Occupied City, Steve McQueen
Man in Black, Wang Bing
CANNES PREMIERE
Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere
Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice
Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost
Kubi, Takeshi Kitano