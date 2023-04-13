Martin Scorsese, Wim Wenders, Wes Anderson to be part of upcoming Cannes 2023

Indian director Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will be part of the Cannes Film Festival's official sections. It will play under Midnight Screenings. This was announced today by Thierry Fremaux, the Festival Director, in Paris. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is the only Indian film at Cannes 2023; Sudhir Mishra says 'you can’t keep him down for long') The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 - 27.

Besides Kennedy, the Festival will have the works of Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders, Kore-eda Hirokazu and Todd Haynes. These filmmakers will premiere movies both in and out of competition, meaning only a select few will have a chance at capturing the Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honour. All of these filmmakers are a familiar presence on the Croisette, having screened movies there before.

This time, Cannes will have more women directors – after being criticised for failing to give them adequate representation. There will be a record number of six films from women -- including Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero, Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer, Justine Triet’s Anatomie d’une chute, Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Banel et Adama, and Kaouther Ben Hania’s documentary’s Olfa’s Daughters.

The top Competition slot will have several Italian titles from auteurs like Nanni Moretti (The Sun of the Future), Marco Bellocchio (Rapito) and Rohrwacher, who was in competition before with The Wonders and Happy as Lazzaro which won the Jury Prize and the screenplay award, respectively.

The second most important section at Cannes A Certain Regard will showcase the works of emerging directors from all over the world, including a large delegation of films from the African continent, and a first film from Mongolia, Zoljargal Purevdash’s If Only I Could Hibernate. A Certain Regard will kick off with the French film Le Règne Animal by Thomas Cailley, whose feature debut Les Combattants won a few Cesar Awards.

Here is the full list:

COMPETITION

Club Zero, Jessica Hausner

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Les Filles D’Olfa (Four Daughters), Kaouther Ben Hania

Anatomie D’une Chute, Justine Triet

Monster, Kore-eda Hirokazu

Il Sol Dell’Avvenire, Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat

The Passion of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung

Rapito, Marco Bellocchio

May December, Todd Haynes

Firebrand, Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, Ken Loach

Perfect Days, Wim Wenders

Banel Et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Jeunesse, Wang Bing

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Los Delincuentes (The Deliquents), Rodrigo Moreno

How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker

Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

Crowra (The Burti Flower), João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora

Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri

Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae EL Moudir

Los Colonos (The Settlers), Felipe Galvez

Augure (Omen), Baloji Tshiani

The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen

Rosalie, Stéphanie Di Giusto

The New Boy, Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon

Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asfari & Alireza Khatami

Rien a Perdre, Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq

Le Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley

OUT OF COMPETITION

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

The Idol, Sam Levinson

Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

Jeanne du Barry, Maiwenn

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Omar la Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap

Acide, Just Philippot

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Retratos Fantasmas, (Pictures of Ghosts), Kleber Mendonca Filho

Anselm, Wim Wenders

Occupied City, Steve McQueen

Man in Black, Wang Bing

CANNES PREMIERE

Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere

Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost

Kubi, Takeshi Kitano