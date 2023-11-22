Marvel's power duo Brie Larson and Iman Vellani's Broadway adventure at Spamalot!

Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, who donned the role of superheroines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), enjoyed a Broadway show together on Thursday night.

Brie Larson and Iman Vellani graced the opening night of "Spamalot" on Broadway, dazzling the audience at The St. James Theatre.(Brie Larson/ Instagram)

The two actresses attended the opening night of Monty Python’s Spamalot at the St. James Theatre in New York City. They shared their fun night out on Instagram, posting pictures of themselves with their Spamalot cups, playbill, and stage.

Larson, who won an Oscar for her role in Room, wrote in her caption, “A night out on the town with the sweetest gal around 💕.”

Larson and Vellani star in the latest Marvel movie, The Marvels, which is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, while Vellani plays Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, a teenage fan of Captain Marvel who gains superpowers.

The Marvels follows the events of Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ series that introduces Vellani’s character and shows how she and Carol Danvers switch places with each other due to a mysterious bangle. In the movie, they team up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), another superheroine who can also swap places with them, to stop a villainous plot.

The Marvels, which was released on Nov. 10, had a disappointing performance at the box office, earning only $47 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. This was the lowest debut for any Marvel movie since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, according to various reports.

The movie’s predecessor, Captain Marvel, had a much better opening, grossing $153 million in its first weekend in 2019.

Vellani, who is a newcomer to the MCU, told Yahoo Entertainment that she did not care about the box office numbers, as they were out of her control.

"That’s for Bob Iger,” she said, referring to the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel Studios. She added that the movie’s financial success “has nothing to do with” her.

“I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film,” she said.