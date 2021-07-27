Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Matt Damon is 'so happy' for best friend Ben Affleck reigniting old flame with Jennifer Lopez

Actor Matt Damon, who has been promoting his new film Stillwater, gave his approval to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday together,

Actor Matt Damon is happy for his friend, actor Ben Affleck's reunion with actor and singer Jennifer Lopez. Since April this year, it has been speculated that Ben and Jennifer have got back together.

Matt spoke to Extra, while promoting his new film Stillwater. When asked about Ben's reunion with former fiancee Jennifer, Matt said: "I’m just so happy for him. He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

On Jennifer Lopez's 52nd birthday earlier this month, she made her relationship with Ben Instagram-official. The couple had jetted off to the South of France to ring in her birthday. On the occasion, she had shared a bunch of pictures in an orange bikini, on a yacht. While many of them were her solo pictures, the last picture showed Ben and her kissing.

Jennifer and Ben split in 2004 after getting engaged in 2002. They have worked together in films such as Jersey Girl and Gigli.

Rumours of Jennifer and Ben's relationship first emerged in late April when they were spotted outside her LA home following her split from New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Since then, the couple has often been spotted together in Los Angeles and in Miami. In May this year, the duo was seen kissing. Later that month, the two reportedly went on a long vacation to Montana. In June this year, Jennifer reportedly went looking for schools in Los Angeles for her children. Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex, Marc Anthony. The kids have been attending school in Miami for years.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan says he played Captain Vikram Batra ‘way better’ than Sidharth Malhotra

In early April this year, Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez ended their relationship. According to People magazine, the two issued a joint statement that read, "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

