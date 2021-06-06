Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Lopez spotted touring Los Angeles school, is she moving in with Ben Affleck?
An old photograph of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from when they were engaged.(Instagram)
hollywood

Jennifer Lopez spotted touring Los Angeles school, is she moving in with Ben Affleck?

As per a report, Jennifer Lopez visited at least one school in Los Angeles on Friday. Her kids, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme whom she shares with ex Mark Anthony, have been attending school in Miami for years.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:37 PM IST

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez's children could soon be making the journey west, as she was spotted touring schools in Los Angeles while running in the city with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

TMZ reported that the Bronx-born actor visited at least one school in Los Angeles Friday after spending time with the Oscar-winner at his Brentwood home.

Jennifer's children, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme whom she shares with ex Mark Anthony, have been attending school in Miami for years, attending in-person classes before the pandemic.

Scouting out new schools could be a sign that Jennifer and Ben are serious about uniting their families, though neither party has confirmed a move is on the way.


The singer makes it a point to consider her children when making big decisions. "She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account. They are her priority," a source told PageSix about the Jenny from the Block performer.

For his part, Ben also apparently is putting his kids high on the priority list, as he was photographed this week spending time with 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and 9-year-old son Samuel. He also shares a 15-year-old daughter named Violet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben was first spotted going into Jennifer's home in April, in the midst of her split with Alex Rodriguez. A source at the time had told Page Six, "They are friends ... they've never not been."

They have since spent time together in Miami, enjoying the sunshine and hitting the gym, with a source confirming to Page Six that they were seen kissing "in between sets" during a recent workout session. An eyewitness told that the pair were "affectionate and looking very much in love," as they left the building.


