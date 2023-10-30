Matthew Perry's Batman obsession - What was 'Mattman' trying to say?

Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, 54, left his fans puzzled and concerned in the days leading up to his tragic passing. Perry's final Instagram posts unveiled a bizarre fixation with Batman, with the actor referring to himself as 'Mattman,' leaving fans wondering if there was a deeper meaning behind his peculiar behaviour.

In the midst of his Batman obsession, Perry's social media became a playground for cryptic messages. He posted videos and images featuring the iconic bat signal, even installing it at the bottom of his swimming pool, prompting fans to speculate if this was his way of sending out a distress signal. Perry's fixation with the Dark Knight seemed at odds with his public persona, leaving many to question his mental state.

The actor's friends revealed that he appeared cheerful in the days before his death, with one friend telling People Magazine, "He was incredibly happy... he was having fun." However, Perry's social media posts raised concerns among fans who interpreted them as cries for help. Some comments on his posts expressed worry, questioning if he was alright and urging him to take care of himself.

Perry's deep connection with Batman was not a recent development. He had openly admitted to identifying with the character, considering himself a "rich loner" akin to the caped crusader. His fixation escalated after watching Christopher Nolan's Batman movies in the mid-2000s, leading him to collect Batman-themed memorabilia, from clothing to a Batman watch he purchased while vacationing in Hong Kong.

In his memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,' Perry frequently alluded to his Batman persona, even naming the final chapter after the superhero. He shared anecdotes of imagining himself as Batman and humorously referring to his assistant as 'Alfred.'

