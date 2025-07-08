Meet Superman star David Corenswet's gorgeous wife Julia Warner: Their love story began when they were teenagers

All eyes are on actor David Corenswet as he gears up for the release of Superman this week. The actor arrived for the Hollywood premiere of Superman on Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with his wife, actor Julia Best Warner. It marked the couple's first public appearance together. David Corenswet arrives with wife Julia Best Warner at the premiere of Superman at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

David and Julia at Superman premiere

Julia wore a shiny grey gown for the premiere and smiled for pictures, standing beside David. The two looked cute as they giggled and held each other's hands on the red carpet.

Although David has been busy promoting Superman for the last few weeks, he has mostly avoided talking too much about his personal life. David and Julia crossed paths first when they were teens. Both of them landed in the same Pennsylvania summer theater program. After dating for a few years, the two got married in 2023. The two welcomed a daughter in 2024 and have kept her name private. David also began prep for Superman around the same time his daughter was born.

The two of them also share a Cavalier King Charles spaniel named Ira. Julia shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram from 2022. One of them was a cute picture with David. Take a look:

In an interview with People, David said, “I feel like I've been a dad for a long time, and just waiting for a kid to prove it. My dad was an enthusiastic father and stayed home with my sister for a period when she was very little, and was very good with kids. And so I think I just inherited that. I liked being a camp counselor, and I have terrible jokes that nobody laughs at."

As per her IMDB page, Julia has acting, producing and directing credits in projects like Ratched(2020), Back for Good (2017) and Dot (2014).

Superman is set for release on July 11.