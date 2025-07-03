Did Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin give David Corenswet any advice for playing Superman? Actor has this to say

What David Corenswet said

David said that the two actors who previously took on the role of Superman wished him luck for the new adventure. He revealed, “I was lucky enough to exchange letters with Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill, two fellows who have played Superman before me. They both, in their way, sort of refrained from giving advice.”

‘It was really wonderful to get words of encouragement’

He went on to add, “There's not much advice that we can give, you know? You sort of have to do your own thing. But it was really wonderful to get words of encouragement from them and then to be able to write to them and talk about how appreciative I was of the way that they had stewarded the character in their time.”

Henry Cavill played Superman in three films and had a cameo within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He portrayed the character in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and made a cameo appearance in Black Adam. Meanwhile, Tyler played the iconic superhero in The CW's show Supergirl, before getting his own spinoff, Superman & Lois.

The upcoming Superman film, written, directed, and co-produced by James, will explore the journey of Clark Kent, portrayed by David Corenswet, as he grapples with his Kryptonian heritage and his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. It also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor. Superman is set for release on July 11.