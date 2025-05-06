Met Gala 2025 ‘Oops’ moments unveiled: Hazardous hair flip, glued-on shoes and Rosa Parks panties

The theme of 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” allowed the event to highlight the artistic and political foundations of Black dandyism fashion. Met Gala 2025: While Kylie Jenner struggles with her shoes, Lisa's attire sparked 'Rosa Parks underwear' trend on social media.(Getty Images)

This year's Gala was historic since it was the first time the Costume Institute opted to concentrate on men's design in 20 years and the first time it had focused on Black fashion.

A few significant contentious moments soon began making the rounds on the internet as hundreds of celebrities walked the Met Gala Red Carpet, wearing a variety of perfectly designed outfits. Here we have listed top five “oops” moments from the 2025 Met Gala.

White Lotus star Lisa in Rosa Parks panties

Lisa, a K-pop and White Lotus celebrity, has come under fire for showing up at the Met Gala wearing an embellished Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a collage of many faces, including what looked to be the civil rights activist Rosa Parks on her underpants.

“Rosa Parks underwear” started trending on social media during the Met Gala. “Lisa doesn't seem to care as she wears underwear with images of ROSA PARKS, a civil rights icon who fought against racial injustice,” wrote @bratzzzmin in a post on X.

Louis Vuitton's spokesperson informed The Cut that Henry Taylor, the artist, made the poster, which features “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist's life.”

Lisa at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Amelia Gray's attire seems to be a red lace durag

American model Amelia Gray Hamlin was dressed in a Valentino red lace ensemble from head to toe. People were drawn to one aspect of Gray's outfit on the internet, but not always for the best.

It looked like Gray was wearing a red lace durag. In Black and African American culture, durags are a form of headgear donned by Black people to safeguard their hair as well as for fashion and flair.

Amelia Gray's accessories selection did not receive praise online because she is white. She is daughter of actress Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. “Yikes,” “not the durag,” and “amelia gray at the met gala” were among several comments left on a post of Gray exiting the Mark Hotel.

Amelia Gray poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Megan Thee Stallion's hazardous hair flip

Another risk you can't anticipate on the red carpet? A dangerous hair flip! Megan Thee Stallion's intricate (and undoubtedly heavy) ponytail nearly dragged Angel Reese out.

Kylie Jenner's painful shoe removal

To get celebrities up the Met Gala stairs without any problems, it takes a community and a variety of strategies that ordinary people can't even fathom. However, Kylie Jenner shared a video of her agonizing shoe removal procedure at the end of the night, giving us a glimpse into one of the stylist's secrets.

“[Designer Maximilian Davis] told me to tape my feet into these shoes, and now my feet are stuck in these shoes!” Jenner complained as stylists doused her feet with water.

Kylie Jenner's oops moment

When nobody recognized Lorde

Photographers yelled, “Charli! Charli!” at... Lorde as she climbed the Met Gala stairs. (And this is a celebrity mix-up with a complicated past!) Even yet, it was preferable to whatever happened to the paparazzo who yelled, "Meryl! Meryl!" at Madonna.