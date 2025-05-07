Meta Gala: 8 celebrities who broke the famous ‘no phone’ rule ft Kim Kardashian

The 2025 Met Gala dazzled with bold fashion, but its exclusive after-party stayed hidden—until stars like Kim Kardashian and Jaden Smith snuck fans inside virtually. Despite strict bans on phones, they shared rare peeks at gourmet snacks, surprise celebrity pairings, and upbeat playlists. Megan Thee Stallion even posted mirror selfies in her stunning attire. Kim Kardashian poses during Met Gala, (REUTERS)

Laura Harrier filmed guests laughing under the museum’s grand arches, proving even elite events have chill moments. Fans cheered: “Finally, the Met’s mysteries unlocked!”

Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian

Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a peek into the awesome afterparty and celebrations that take place during the Met Gala 2025 through an Instagram clip. The video has already garnered nearly half a million likes.

Kim Kardashian shot a video of herself and her close friends Lala Anthony and Ciara while grooving to some T-Pain music on the day, which coincided with the Met Gala 2025. She shared this clip on her Instagram story for her fans to get a sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes at the most iconic fashion event on the planet.

Alex Consani, Coco Jones

Then came Alex Consani, who attended the Met Gala 2025 and gave fans a peek into the madness she unfurled there. Coco Jones, Ayra Starr, and Tems posed together for a picture, a moment that was shared by Jones on her Instagram story.

Coco Jones, Ayra Starr and Tems at Met Gala 2025(Coco Jones | Instagram)

Nicole Scherzinger, Shakira, and Diljit Dosanjh were also seen partying together at the iconic fashion event. Dosanjh, an Indian star, was seen gracing the event in ethnic attire and was seen wearing the same while posing for pictures with Scherzinger and Shakira. Scherzinger took to Instagram to share this moment and tag them.

Jaden Smith

Then comes Jaden Smith's bathroom selfie that featured some powerhouse talent. Smith was seen to be photobombed by Shaboozey and Burna Boy as he tried to showcase his Ozwald Boateng fit.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney captured the attention of netizens by clicking a selfie with the likes of Lorde, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Madonna. This image was shared by Stella McCartney on her Instagram story, much to the love of her fans.

Meanwhile, there was another star who gifted fans another bathroom selfie. It was none other than Laura Harrier who clicked an all-smiling image with the likes of Ego Nwodim, Sarah Snook, Andrew Scott, Zac Posen, LaKeith Stanfield, Andrew Scott

Shakira x Tyla

One should never miss an opportunity to get themselves clicked with Shakira. Tyla understood that and capitalized on this opportunity to get herself clicked as the star, and posted the picture on Instagram.