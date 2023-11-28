Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones vibe to Punjabi music in India | Watch

Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are having the time of their lives in India. The American actor and Welsh actress flew overseas to attend the 54th International Film Festival in Goa. In a recent video shared by the Ocean's Twelve actress, the duo can be seen vibing to Punjabi beats at the prestigious event. Ahead of their arrival in India, it was announced that Douglas is set to be honoured with the esteemed Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the festival. Michael Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In the video shared by Catherine on her Instagram handle, the pair can be seen enjoying Indian singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh's songs while sitting on a beach. The longtime couple can be seen looking happy and waving their hands along to the upbeat music. The Wednesday star shared the video with an enthusiastic caption that reads, “Oh India!!!! We love you.” Soon after the 54-year-old Hollywood icon shared the video, fans flooded the comment section.

Fans react to Zeta-Jones and Douglas vibing to Diljit

One fan commented, “You and Michael are the sweetest couple, Catherine: I’m glad you’re having a(nother) fun-filled trip to enchanting India... forever wishing I had your “joie de vivre” and stamina.” Another Instagram user wrote, “You'll literally love it and don't forget to taste those authentic flavours of India.” One more commented, “Love you so much guys You deserve all the happiness and joy in the world.”

During their fun-filled visit, the 79-year-old producer also showered praises on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Indian citizens are in “very good hands.” “As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we’ve seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it’s been a very successful time,” he added.