close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones vibe to Punjabi music in India | Watch

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones vibe to Punjabi music in India | Watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 28, 2023 11:41 PM IST

In a recent video shared by the Ocean's Twelve actress, the duo can be seen vibing to Punjabi beats at the prestigious event

Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are having the time of their lives in India. The American actor and Welsh actress flew overseas to attend the 54th International Film Festival in Goa. In a recent video shared by the Ocean's Twelve actress, the duo can be seen vibing to Punjabi beats at the prestigious event. Ahead of their arrival in India, it was announced that Douglas is set to be honoured with the esteemed Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the festival.

Michael Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Michael Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In the video shared by Catherine on her Instagram handle, the pair can be seen enjoying Indian singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh's songs while sitting on a beach. The longtime couple can be seen looking happy and waving their hands along to the upbeat music. The Wednesday star shared the video with an enthusiastic caption that reads, “Oh India!!!! We love you.” Soon after the 54-year-old Hollywood icon shared the video, fans flooded the comment section.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Fans react to Zeta-Jones and Douglas vibing to Diljit

One fan commented, “You and Michael are the sweetest couple, Catherine: I’m glad you’re having a(nother) fun-filled trip to enchanting India... forever wishing I had your “joie de vivre” and stamina.” Another Instagram user wrote, “You'll literally love it and don't forget to taste those authentic flavours of India.” One more commented, “Love you so much guys You deserve all the happiness and joy in the world.”

During their fun-filled visit, the 79-year-old producer also showered praises on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Indian citizens are in “very good hands.” “As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we’ve seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it’s been a very successful time,” he added.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out