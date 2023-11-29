Michael Douglas says 'I love you India' in Hindi with some help from Ayushmann Khurrana at IFFI. Watch

Michael Douglas received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was there to present the award to him on stage. Now, a video of the two-time Academy Award winner speaking in Hindi with the help of Ayushmann is doing the rounds of the internet. (Also read: Michael Douglas honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award in India)

Michael speaks in Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana assisted Michael Douglas to say a few words in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, which has been posted by several paparazzi pages on Instagram, Ayushmann is seen sharing the stage with Michael. He then adds, "I would like you to say a few words in Hindi, and it goes like: India main aapse bahut pyaar karta hu (India, I love you a lot)!" Michael readily agrees and joins Ayushmann in repeating the words one by one. Although he fumbles at the end in the first attempt, the star then went ahead a second time and did it perfectly. The audience erupted in cheers.

Michael dances to Naatu Naatu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Michael was also seen dancing to Oscar winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR on stage. He was accompanied by producer Shailendra Singh. After Shailendra and others did the hook step of Naatu Naatu, Michael repeated it for some time. He then started doing some other steps, making others laugh.

Michael Douglas praises PM Narendra Modi

While talking about the relevance and importance of the festival and PM Modi's leadership skills, he said, "I also think this is more and more the sort of spirit, and the beauty of this festival are you had 78 foreign countries represented and it's only a reflection of the strength of your Indian filming, which is renowned and known around the world. I think you're in very good hands I think it's beginning to."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the closing ceremony of the IFFI event, the film Endless Borders won the Best Film Award. Bulgarian film director Stephan Komandarev won the Best Director award for his film Blaga’s Lessons. The Best Actor (Female) award went to French actor Melanie Thierry for her film Party of Fools, while Iranian actor Pouria Rahimi Sam bagged the award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in the movie Endless Borders.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON