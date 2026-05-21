Michelle Monaghan family: All on White Lotus actor's kids as she opens up about future projects

Michelle Monaghan continues to receive praise for her role in The White Lotus. Monaghan, who has built a successful Hollywood career over the past two decades, is also a mother of two children. She has often spoken about keeping her family life grounded despite her busy acting schedule.

Michelle Monaghan recently reflected on family life, The White Lotus and upcoming projects while balancing Hollywood success and family.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Despite her growing fame and demanding filming schedule, Monaghan has consistently emphasized the importance of family life.

Monaghan married graphic artist Peter White in 2005 and shares two children with her husband. The couple welcomed their daughter, Willow Katherine White, in 2008 and later had their son, Tommy Francis White, in 2013.

Monaghan’s acting career spans multiple successful projects across film and television. She gained recognition through movies including Gone Baby Gone, Source Code and the Mission: Impossible III franchise, where she played Julia Meade opposite Tom Cruise. Her recent performance in The White Lotus further strengthened her reputation as one of Hollywood’s versatile actors.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: The White Lotus Season 4 in the works: Here’s all we know about it so far Michelle Monaghan on playing Jaclyn in The White Lotus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: The White Lotus Season 4 in the works: Here’s all we know about it so far Michelle Monaghan on playing Jaclyn in The White Lotus {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The character Jaclyn from The White Lotus is one of her standout recent performances. While discussing the role, Michelle Monaghan admitted that she initially felt nervous about joining The White Lotus because of the similarities between herself and Jaclyn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The character Jaclyn from The White Lotus is one of her standout recent performances. While discussing the role, Michelle Monaghan admitted that she initially felt nervous about joining The White Lotus because of the similarities between herself and Jaclyn. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I was very nervous about doing the show, to be honest. I was thinking that I am a Hollywood actress, so this feels a little on the nose to be playing somebody kind of well known, but obviously, she's fictional. Mike wrote a very fun, colorful, and vivacious woman that was just a blast to play. She walks into every room and draws the attention towards her, and it was just really very different from anything that I've done before,” she told Woman's World. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was very nervous about doing the show, to be honest. I was thinking that I am a Hollywood actress, so this feels a little on the nose to be playing somebody kind of well known, but obviously, she's fictional. Mike wrote a very fun, colorful, and vivacious woman that was just a blast to play. She walks into every room and draws the attention towards her, and it was just really very different from anything that I've done before,” she told Woman's World. {{/usCountry}}

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Monaghan also praised creator Mike White for his creative process and recollects memories of filming the series in Thailand alongside the cast.

"Collaborating with Mike, he's just a genius. He writes every single episode; he directs every single episode. He's also an actor, so he's really great at understanding each of our processes. Plus, getting to travel to Thailand and have that adventure of a lifetime with talented actors that have now become lifelong friends. There wasn't really anything not to like about it, except for the mosquitoes. The mosquitoes were really rough, but it was a very special experience to be a part of that series," she added.

Also read: Deepika Padukone loses second chance to be on The White Lotus because she refused to audition? Here’s what we know

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During the conversation, Monaghan also revealed that One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez remains one of her favorite books.

What’s next for Michelle Monaghan

Monaghan is set to play the character of Tessa in the third season of Your Friends & Neighbors, "I'm going to be a part of Westmont Village, so I'm very excited about the project. I'm a huge fan of the show. I adore the cast, and they're all incredibly talented and kind. There's not too much I can share. My name is Tessa, and that's about all I can say," she said.

She is also playing a hockey coach in a Netflix show, which will premiere in 2027.

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Outside acting, Monaghan has also partnered with Natrol, a drug-free sleep aid brand.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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