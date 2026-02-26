Is Deepika Padukone not a part of The White Lotus season 4 because she wasn't keen on auditioning for show?

There have been rumours for some time now that actor Deepika Padukone has bagged a role in the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus season four. Now, as per Variety India, Deepika is not part of the show. Citing its sources, the report said that Deepika was approached, but things didn't work out as Deepika didn't want to audition for the role. Deepika Padukone has films with Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun in the pipeline.

Why is Deepika Padukone not part of The White Lotus season 4 The Variety India source said, “Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus. The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning, and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed.”

Reportedly, The White Lotus makers were keen on getting Deepika for the series. Earlier, when they approached her for season three, she had turned down the offer as she was pregnant then.

The show would have marked her return to Hollywood. She made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. It also starred Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, and Toni Collette, among others.

About The White Lotus The White Lotus is a black comedy drama anthology television series created, written, and directed by Mike White. It premiered on July 11, 2021. The second season aired from October to December 2022, and the third season from February to April 2025. The first season was filmed in Hawaii, the second in Sicily, and the third in Thailand. The upcoming season will be filmed and set in France.

The series follows guests and staff during a week spent at a fictional luxury global resort hotel chain called The White Lotus. Each season features a mostly different ensemble cast. The series has won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.