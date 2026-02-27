Deepika Padukone loses second chance to be on The White Lotus because she refused to audition? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s upcoming line-up of projects has been the talk of the town for the last few months. After she welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world with husband Ranveer Singh, fans have been waiting to see DP back in action. But hearts were broken when the actor bowed out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and was replaced by Triptii Dimri, soon after which she parted ways with makers of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Recently there has been buzz about Deepika returning to Hollywood with The White Lotus Season 4. But according to latest reports, the actor will not be a part of the popular show. And we might know the reason behind it. Deepika Padukone in her Hollywood debut film XXX: Return of Xander Cage

According to buzz, the makers of The White Lotus were keen on bringing Deepika Padukone onboard even last season. However, the actor had turned the opportunity down because she was pregnant with her daughter Dua at the time. Well, this season, Deepika was apparently requested to audition for the show and the actor was allegedly not keen to do so. In a report shared by Variety India, a source was quoted saying, “Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus. The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed.” The project would have marked Deepika’s return to Hollywood 9 years after XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017).

The White Lotus is a popular American black comedy drama anthology series set at a luxury holiday resort. Each season follows a new group of rich guests and the hotel staff who serve them. What starts as a relaxing vacation slowly turns tense as secrets, conflicts and personal problems come to the surface. Created by Mike White, the show mixes humour with serious themes weaving together money, power and relationships. The past seasons have given us memorable performances by actors such as Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Lalisa Manobal aka Blackpink’s Lisa and Chris Messina. Audiences are currently eagerly waiting for season 4 of the show.