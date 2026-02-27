Deepika Padukone loses second chance to be on The White Lotus because she refused to audition? Here’s what we know
Deepika Padukone was rumoured to make her Hollywood comeback after 9 years with The White Lotus. Here's why things did not work out
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s upcoming line-up of projects has been the talk of the town for the last few months. After she welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world with husband Ranveer Singh, fans have been waiting to see DP back in action. But hearts were broken when the actor bowed out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and was replaced by Triptii Dimri, soon after which she parted ways with makers of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Recently there has been buzz about Deepika returning to Hollywood with The White Lotus Season 4. But according to latest reports, the actor will not be a part of the popular show. And we might know the reason behind it.
According to buzz, the makers of The White Lotus were keen on bringing Deepika Padukone onboard even last season. However, the actor had turned the opportunity down because she was pregnant with her daughter Dua at the time. Well, this season, Deepika was apparently requested to audition for the show and the actor was allegedly not keen to do so. In a report shared by Variety India, a source was quoted saying, “Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus. The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed.” The project would have marked Deepika’s return to Hollywood 9 years after XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017).
The White Lotus is a popular American black comedy drama anthology series set at a luxury holiday resort. Each season follows a new group of rich guests and the hotel staff who serve them. What starts as a relaxing vacation slowly turns tense as secrets, conflicts and personal problems come to the surface. Created by Mike White, the show mixes humour with serious themes weaving together money, power and relationships. The past seasons have given us memorable performances by actors such as Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Lalisa Manobal aka Blackpink’s Lisa and Chris Messina. Audiences are currently eagerly waiting for season 4 of the show.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is all set to make her return to the silver screen after a maternity break. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024), shortly after she welcomed daughter Dua Singh Padukone into the world. Up next, Deepika will reunite with her Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023) co-star Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King. Set to release on December 24, the film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist. Deepika will also collaborate with Allu Arjun for Atlee’s upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6.
Well, fans would have loved to see DP in The White Lotus. Maybe we can manifest for another season?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahima Pandey
Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.Read More