Deepika Padukone leaves fans gushing over her mama era in new video: ‘My obsession is my daughter Dua’

If there is one thing several movie lovers are eagerly waiting for, it is Deepika Padukone’s comeback to the silver screen. After welcoming her daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world with husband Ranveer Singh in 2024, Deepika took a break from acting to focus on motherhood. But she is now gearing up to return to theatres. Ahead of the same, Deepika gave netizens a glimpse of her ‘mama era’ in a new interview, which fans can’t seem to get enough of. In a viral video of the same, DP shares how her daughter Dua is her obsession.

In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar India, Deepika Padukone opened up about her daughter Dua Padukone Singh. In a viral clip from the interview, on being asked about her current obsession, the actor says, “Not current, I’m going to remove current from it. My obsession is my daughter.” Revealing the weirdest thing in her bag, Deepika shares, “The weirdest thing in my bag right now… there was a piece of thepla that she was eating and was in my bag, which I found after two days.” When asked what she would be if not an actor, Deepika replies, “An interior designer. My husband says a lawyer.” Deepika also shared how she has been saying ‘I love you’ a lot to her baby. Aww!

Well, netizens are obsessed with Deepika’s ‘mama era’. Under the viral clip of this video, a fan shared, “I think motherhood has given her more confidence or maybe she’s simply stopped caring about a lot of things. Either way, she looks and sounds free, and that freedom makes her even more beautiful than before,” whereas a comment read, “She's definitely in her happiest mama era.” Agreeing, a fan stated, “Love and genuinely happy and at peace she looks in her mumma era 🫶,” whereas another wrote, “Hey eyes shine when she's talking about her little one. She looks so happy being a mother. Wow.” Another comment read, “The sparkle in her eyes when shes talking about her daughter❤️.”

On the film front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the much-anticipated King. She also has Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film in her line-up.