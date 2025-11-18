Amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift debate, Ranveer’s Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar says: ‘We worked 16-18 hours’

Since the past few months, the biggest debate online is about shift timings in the Indian film industry. It all started when Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit. Reports suggested that one of her demands, which was not met, was the request of an 8-hour shift as a new mother. Soon, actors and filmmakers from across the country were asked for their opinion on the same. Some sided with Deepika while others were against her stance. Well, Deepika’s actor husband Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has now revealed how long his team worked on the upcoming film.

At the trailer launch of Dhurandhar today, filmmaker Aditya Dhar lauded his entire team, sharing how they worked for long hours without any complaints. The director shared, “Actors se leke HODs se leke, even assistant se leke even spot dada tak, everybody was like ki yaar is film ke liye jaan deni hai. We have worked 16 hours, 18 hours continuously for one and a half years. And not even once has anybody complained ki sir aap humse zyaada kaam karwa rahe ho. Everybody has given their hundred percent, absolutely. And that's how this film happened.”

Reacting to Aditya’s statement under a viral Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Her husband is standing right there on the stage and not saying a word either ☺️☺️☺️,” whereas another comment read, “Said this in front of green flag husband Ranveer 💚💚 who didn't utter a word 😂😂.” Another netizen pointed out, “Oof man and Ranveer is the lead of the film,” whereas another comment read, “Most of the casts are men who has family taking care of their kids or househelp...deepika was in position to demand though there were more to it and when it backfired, evrything was made about 8 hrs shift...infants are heavily dependent on mother in first 2 yrs plus women go thru multiple physical change...dp is still in demand so she asked for some support to get back at work...nothing wrong but producers did react badly…”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Dhurandhar has taken social media by storm. Lauding Ranveer on Instagram today, Deepika had shared, “‘The Chameleon’ is back!!!🔥🔥🔥.” How excited are you to see Ranveer in action on December 5?