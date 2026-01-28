‘Deepika Padukone is my lucky charm’: Says Atlee, opens up about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan and Don 3 rumours

After shaking up the box office with Jawan in 2023, filmmaker Atlee has joined forces once again with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone. Marking one of DP's first films after the birth of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh, the project will star Allu Arjun in the lead. Lately there have also been rumours about Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated reunion after Jawan . Buzz suggested that SRK is apparently in talks with the makers of Don 3 , and will reportedly headline the film only if Atlee is directing it. Well, in a recent interview, Atlee opened up about working with Deepika, reuniting with Shah Rukh, and also addressed rumours of directing Don 3 .

Filmmaker Atlee, his wife Priya and their team Bengaluru Jawans are currently busy with the second season of World Pickleball League. During an event for the same, the filmmaker was asked to pick the best partner for Pickleball out of all the actors he has worked with. To this, Atlee replied, “Shah Rukh sir.” He went on to explain, “I think all my heroes are great players. But Shah Rukh sir, he’s also into sports, KKR. He’s the inspiration for me basically and… he’s into cinema, he plans for a film, he’s in a shooting schedule, parallely he has some time for his coach, his team, his planning. So I got inspired from him. So that’s why I called him my partner.”

When asked about plans to reunite with SRK in Jawan 2, Atlee shared, “I think me and Shah Rukh sir will work on definitely something. But Jawan 2, I personally feel, maybe some years later. Not the immediate next. But definitely me and Shah Rukh sir will look into something when it comes in its flow.” Talking about possibilities of taking over Don 3, the filmmaker stated, “Oh oh! That’s a rumour. I also read it. No no, nothing like that.”

Opening up about his reunion with Deepika in Allu Arjun’s film, Atlee shared, “Yeah, she's my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful to work with. Oh my god! She's just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she's starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure.”

Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika’s film is tentatively titled AA22xA.