Don 3: After Ranveer Singh’s exit, Shah Rukh Khan to return to the franchise? But only on THIS condition

Back in December, days after Dhurandhar emerged as a blockbuster hit, actor Ranveer Singh reportedly walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 . Buzz suggested that the actor had decided to shift his focus to Pralay and that this decision was impacted by the success of Dhurandhar . But sources later claimed that Ranveer and Farhan had allegedly parted ways due to creative differences. Many began to wonder if the project would be shelved, because before Ranvee, his leading lady Kiara Advani and antagonist Vikrant Massey had also opted out of the film. However, it is now being suggested that Shah Rukh Khan might save the Don franchise with a grand comeback after all.

After Shah Rukh Khan had turned down the offer to return to the franchise as the OG Don with Don 3 , the role was bagged by Ranveer Singh. This change in casting left many fans shocked, with some wondering if Ranveer would be able to recreate SRK’s magic which we had already witnessed in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Well, according to a new report shared by Tellychakkar, Shah Rukh is apparently ready to return to the franchise, but only if his condition is fulfilled. What is the condition? The superstar reportedly wants his Jawan (2023) director Atlee to direct Don 3 .

The report stated: “Following the massive success of Jawan which also earned Shah Rukh Khan his first National Award — the actor is reportedly keen to collaborate with the filmmaker once again, trusting his vision to present him in a compelling and impactful avatar.” Well, fans will now have to wait and watch what happens with Don 3, which will also reportedly star Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Currently, Shah Rukh is busy gearing up for his next and much-awaited release, King. Directed by SRK’s Pathaan (2023) director Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also stars Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor.