Michelle Yeoh is first woman of Asian descent to win top acting award at SAG: 'This is for every girl who looks like me'

Michelle Yeoh made history at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the individual acting award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. (Also read: SAG Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once to The White Lotus, see the full list of winners)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, who was nominated alongside Cate Blanchett in Tar, Viola Davis in The Woman King, Danielle Deadwyler in Till, and Ana de Armas in Blonde, won for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Accepting the award from presenter Jeff Bridges, the the 60-year-old actor even dropped a F-bomb during her speech as she was overcome with emotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Malaysian actor, who received her first Oscar nomination for her performance in the film, said, "I think if I speak, my heart will explode. SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understand what it is to get here, every one of you know the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs, but, most important, we never give up. I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I'm up against titans. S---! F---! Wow! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. This is not just for me; this is for every little girl that looks like me."

Michelle also thanked Sally Field during her acceptance speech, who won the SAG Life Achievement Award, and said, "You said all the right things because we are here because we love what we do and we will never stop doing this because we really, really love it. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard, and tonight you've shown us that it is possible, and I'm grateful. And my mom will be eternally grateful to you!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the occasion, he actor wore a black and yellow Schiaparelli couture gown with gold detailing down the front. She completed the look with Moussaieff high jewelery, alongside chandelier earrings, and black Christin Louboutin heels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.