Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus loses $10 million in one year; here's why

If Hannah Montana made Miley Cyrus a global star, her father Billy Ray Cyrus believes that the show 'ruined' his life. Billy played Miley's father on the show as well, playing a fictitious version of his real-life country singer persona. The show, and his music, made Billy Ray Cyrus wealthy as well. However, a new report on In Touch Weekly has claimed that the singer has lost half his wealth in one year alone. (Also read: Miley Cyrus ‘wants to speak with' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth for some ‘closure’ amid Flowers lawsuit) Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus lost $10 million in one year, as per a report

Billy Ray Cyrus lost $10 million in one year

In Touch reported that Billy Ray Cyrus had a reported net worth of $20 million in 2023, a sizable sum for the country music star and actor. However, in the latest update from Celrbity Net Worth, as quoted by In Touch, Cyrus is now worth only $10 million. He lost $10 million in the space of just one year.

In Touch attributes this hit to his bank account to his divorce with Australian singer Firerose in June 2024 that included an annulment request. Previously, he had also had a very public divorce with Miley's mom Tish Cyrus in 2023. The two divorces seem to have affected the singer-songwriter's wealth considerably.

Billy Ray Cyrus' tumultuous personal life

Billy Ray Cyrus has been married thrice, with all marriages ending in divorce. The singer was first married to Cindy Smith from 1986-91. After his divorce with Cindy, Billy married Tish in 1993. The marriage lasted three decades and they had three children together - Miley, Noah, and Braison.

Miley is reportedly estranged with her father. In 2013, Tish filed for divorce but the couple reconciled and the case was dismissed. In 2022, Tish again filed for divorce after being separated for two years. The divorce was finalised the following year.

In October 2023, Billy married singer Firerose but filed for divorce just six months later, citing irreconcilable differences as well as inappropriate marital conduct as the reason. Billy Ray Cyrus also asked the court to grant him an outright annulment, claiming that the marriage was obtained by fraud.