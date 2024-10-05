Miley Cyrus ‘wants to speak with' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth for some ‘closure’ amid Flowers lawsuit

While Miley Cyrus is in love with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, the ghosts of the past seem to haunt her. Cyrus and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth parted their ways five years ago but friends of the singer said that the lawsuit over revenge song Flowers is resulting in PTSD for her. They also said that this has also disrupted Morando and Cyrus’ love paradise. Miley Cyrus is facing emotional turmoil due to a lawsuit regarding her song 'Flowers,' which seems to be linked to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. (AP)

Flowers lawsuits bring past trauma for Cyrus

A source exclusively told In Touch, “Miley — for the most — has put Liam behind her, but this business with the lawsuit has really set her off again and got her very anxious and freaked out because it’s all coming out that she wrote this song about him.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus had an on-and-off relationship for many years including their first engagement being called off only to get married in 2018 in a private wedding ceremony. However, the couple called their quits in 2019. The source shared that the singer “didn’t exactly try to hide” that the song was “directed towards him” and it was “really not something she wanted to be forced to talk about.”

However, now that a lawsuit has been filed, the source said, “It’s looking like she may have to go on record in court and explain her motivations behind the song, which is just very, very painful.” They added, “It’s reopened old wounds that she thought were healed, but the level of emotion this has triggered has really made it clear she’s got more healing work to do.”

The biggest fear that looms over Cyrus’ head is that she may have to connect with Hemsworth again. The source revealed, “She’s s now saying she wants to speak with Liam to give him a heads up and get some closure on the whole painful chapter, which isn’t going over well with Maxx.”

The Flowers lawsuit

Cyrus was slammed with a lawsuit after various similarities between Flowers and Bruno Mars’ When I Was Your Man released in 2013. The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles court by Tempo Music Investments who own a share of the copyright of Bruno’s hit track after they acquired Phillip Lawrence, the songwriter’s music catalogue.

In the lawsuit, Tempo Music Investments alleged that there are many “recognized striking similarities” between the two songs. Now if she reveals the inspiration behind her song, she will have to dive into her past relationship. An insider told the media outlet, “ She was still very angry and hurt when she wrote that song.”