Milkshake singer Kelis, 43, is dating Ghostbuster actor Bill Murray, 72

Rumors are swirling about a potential romance between Kelis, the 43-year-old singer behind the hit song "Milkshake," and actor Bill Murray, who is 72 years old.

Kelis and Bill Murray are dating? (Image Credit: Twitter/childrenofzeus)

According to reports from the US Sun, the two stars were spotted together at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London, where Kelis performed. Murray was seen showing his support at her show and has reportedly been seen at other performances as well.

Sources close to the pair revealed they have been getting close for a while, having first met in the United States before reconnecting in London.

The US Sun's insider shared, "They've met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they're both here. They've clearly hit it off."

The source also noted, “But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.”

The friend also confirmed, “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they’re both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

While Murray's potential new relationship is making headlines, the actor has faced serious allegations of inappropriate behavior on set. During the filming of "Being Mortal," production was suspended after the ‘Ghostbuster’ star was accused of throwing a glass ashtray at co-star Richard Dreyfuss and making threats towards the film's female producer. Plus, Murray faced accusations of being "touchy" with several women while filming Aziz Ansari's movie.

Addressing the claims in an interview with CNBC, Murray admitted to having a difference of opinion with a woman he was working with, stating that he did something he thought was funny but was not taken that way. While his conduct may not have been illegal, some women involved in the projects felt uncomfortable.

Bill Murray was previously married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996. He later married Jennifer Butler, but their 11-year marriage ended in 2008 amid accusations of infidelity, domestic abuse, and substance abuse.

Kelis, on the other hand, was previously married to rapper Nas. The couple divorced in 2009 after Kelis accused him of emotional and physical abuse during their marriage. She later revealed in an interview that their relationship had been dark and involved substance abuse. Kelis went on to marry Mike Mora in 2014, but tragically, he passed away from stomach cancer last year.

The singer and the late photographer share two children, a son Shepherd and a daughter Galilee. Kelis also has a son named Knight from her previous marriage to Nas.

