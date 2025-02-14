Millie Bobby Brown reveals the reason behind marrying young to Jake Bongiovi: ‘I knew…’

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s love story began in 2021 when they connected through Instagram, and their relationship has only grown stronger since. Despite critics who doubted their decision to marry at a young age, the two have found their rhythm in married life. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Brown opened up about her life beyond acting, with a focus on her relationship with Bongiovi. After connecting on Instagram in 2021, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi married in May 2024. Despite criticism for their young age, they found strong support from family.(Instagram)

Also Read: Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rant on X leaves Bianca Censori ‘traumatised' amid split rumours: Report

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her marrying young

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Stranger Things star shared how she and her husband were on the same page about their future, discussing everything from their career aspirations to their hopes for family life before tying the knot. Despite her youth, Brown expressed confidence in their decision, emphasizing the strong foundation they’ve built together.

She revealed that before committing to each other forever, the two had discussions over everything including their aspirations for their careers, where they would live and the kind of family they would like to build for themselves in the future. Thus, despite her young age, Brown felt confident in taking the next big step and tying the knot with Bongiovi. She said, “It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

The couple first shared a picture together in June 2021, but it was not until November of that year that they publicly confirmed their romance. After a year-long engagement, the pair tied the knot in May 2024, later celebrating their marriage with family and friends in a beautiful October 2024 ceremony in Italy.

Also Read: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni think settlement talks would be ‘premature’ at this stage

Bongiovi’s parents are happy about their wedding

While they were heavily criticised by the outside world for marrying young, Brown and Bongiovi’s family displayed immense support for the two. Jon Bon Jovi, Bongiovi's father, has been notably vocal about his son's marriage, sharing his thoughts on the young couple shortly after their wedding. In talks with E! News, he said, “They’re growing together. They’re madly in love, and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure.” In another conversation with Andy Cohen, the singer highlighted that age does not matter if one has found the right person, as reported by Cheatsheet.