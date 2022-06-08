Ms Marvel's Iman Vellani wants to work with ‘phenomenal actor’ Aamir Khan, calls Farhan Akhtar ‘fascinating person’

Actor Iman Vellani has showered praises on her Ms Marvel co-star, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. She essays the role of Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel in the first Muslim superhero series from Marvel Studios. Iman also revealed which Bollywood star she is a fan of, and would like to work with. (Also Read | Farhan Akhtar makes MCU debut, imparts wisdom to Kamala Khan in first look from Ms Marvel. Watch)

On Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar posted a video in which Iman responded to several questions on Bollywood, as her character is an Avengers as well as a Bollywood fan. She picked actor Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and Farhan's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as her favourite Bollywood movies. When asked about a Bollywood actor she would like to team up with, the 19-year-old chose Aamir Khan calling him a "phenomenal actor". She also said that she watched all of his movies growing up.

In the video, Iman also said it was surreal how she grew up watching Farhan and then got the opportunity to collaborate with him on the Disney series. "My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On set, we’d have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it’s like filming other movies and his career in general. I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It's crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him," the actor said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI.

Farhan is making his Hollywood debut with the show. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Farhan had called Ms Marvel a "celebration of diversity" and praised Marvel Studios for their attempt at "conscious inclusiveness".

In the series, which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, Iman plays the titular Pakistani-American teen superhero growing up in Jersey City. A passionate gamer and a Captain Marvel fan with an overactive imagination, Kamala tries to fit in at home and school until she gets superpowers like her idols.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon are credited as directors of the series. Ms Marvel also features Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, and Travina Springer. The show is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

