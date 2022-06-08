Farhan Akhtar makes MCU debut, imparts wisdom to Kamala Khan in first look from Ms Marvel. Watch

Farhan Akhtar's first look from Ms Marvel has finally been released after a long wait. The Disney+ show, which revolves around a Pakistani-origin girl in the US getting superpowers, released its first episode on Wednesday, June 8. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar shared a teaser that revealed the first look of Farhan from the show. Also Read| With AR Rahman, Coke Studio, Riz Ahmed, and Jalebi Baby, Ms Marvel brings desi music to Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the teaser, Farhan is seen wearing a robe in shades of yellow and red. He is also sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard. His character is seen imparting wisdom to Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. He tells her, "What you seek is seeking you," which echoes in the next scene. The new video, which featured The Weeknd's song Blinding Lights, also showed the teen superhero in fight sequences, as well as busting some dance moves in an ethnic outfit.

Farhan's fans were happy to finally see him in the Marvel series after a long wait. One wrote, "Damn finally," while another commented, "Man!!! Finally they showed you in the tv spot. Was waiting for the series like hell. Kamala is really one of my favourite characters." A third one wrote, "Can't wait to see you."

The other details about Farhan's character have been still kept under wraps. When asked about it, Ms Marvel writer-producer Sana Amanat told ETimes, "I can't tell you anything about Farhan Akhtar's role, but I will say it is awesome! We love Farhan and it is really, really exciting."

Farhan had expressed gratitude to the makers of the show in a post on his Twitter account a day before the release of the first episode. He wrote, "This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors, and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is. It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it. It is an appreciation of Marvel. I'm proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent."

Ms Marvel follows Kamala as an Avengers fan who discovers that she too has superpowers. She is Marvel's first teen Muslim superhero. The first episode of the show released on June 8 with the subsequent episodes will be coming out on a weekly basis.

