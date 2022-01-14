Nick Jonas' fans say ‘please don’t scare us like this again' after he takes 'unintentional' break from social media

Singer Nick Jonas tweeted about his ‘unintentional’ social media break. The tweet comes after Nick took a two-week break from Instagram and Twitter.

On Friday, Nick tweeted, “Didn’t plan this way by any means, but I have (unintentionally) taken a break from social over the past two weeks to just be present… and it’s felt great. Hope you’ve all been doing really well. Much love.”

As soon as he tweeted this, his fans started reacting to it. One person said, “so happy to hear you’ve just been living life and focusing on you. Always put yourself first. I'm so glad to hear you’re doing good. We’ve missed you, but that’s okay. Always take time for you and those you love. Love you so much.” Another one wrote, “I figured you were taking a break. Sometimes we just really need it. Take as much time and know that we’ll still be here when you come back. We love you.” While one said, “Pls don’t scare us like that ever again.”

Rumours about Nick and Priyanka's divorce started after Priyanka dropped ‘Jonas’ from her social media. Recently in an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka described the spotlight on her social media activity as a “professional hazard.” She said, “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018. The couple had an Indian-Christian wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

