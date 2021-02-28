Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Nick Jonas features in ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus' latest Instagram post, their fans can't believe their eyes
Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.

Miley Cyrus has left fans confused with an old picture featuring ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. The singer took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a screenshot of her old Instagram profile and a bunch of photos from her days as a Disney star. One of those photos featured Miley with Nick on an amusement park ride. The young Jonas Brothers singer is seen holding his calm while the Hannah Montana star was snapped making a cute face.

The photo left fans reacting in all possible ways. Several 'Niley' stans, aka Nick and Miley shippers, thanked Miley for revisiting the time and sharing the picture. "THE PICTURE WITH NICK !!!!!!" a fan commented. "OMG NICK JONAS," an excited fan said. "Nick Jonas was in that picture like: Yeah!!!" added another fan. "MILEY AND NICK OMG MY CHILDHOOD IS COMPLETE," a fan said. The photo also led to questions. "WHAT IS NICHOLAS DOING IN THESE," asked a fan.

Also Read: New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

This isn't the first time Miley has mentioned Nick in an Instagram post. In March 2019, she shared a post featuring Nick's thoughts on her throwback pictures. Nick dropped Miley a message that read, “These throwback shots have been (lit).” Miley shared the message and wrote, “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been (lit)." Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to the comments section and said, "Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r (lit).”

Nick and Miley were rumoured to be daring when she was on Hannah Montana and Nick was a part of the Jonas Brothers boy band. Miley later got married to and divorced from Liam Hemsworth while Nick is now married to Priyanka.

Nick has turned host for Saturday Night Live this weekend. The singer dropped the title track of his upcoming album Spaceman recently and performed the song live during the SNL episode.

