Nick Jonas reviews Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, calls it 'unreal'

Singer Nick Jonas is all praise for Netflix's upcoming film, The White Tiger. The film stars Nick's wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a supporting role.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Nick Jonas has given a big thumbs up to Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming film, The White Tiger, has earned yet another glowing review, this time, from her singer husband, Nick Jonas. The Netflix film stars Priyanka in a supporting role and will release on January 22.

Nick took to Instagram Stories to share a video of himself watching the film's trailer on two television screens and wrote, "Get ready! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it." In the second part of the video, he was seen giving a big thumbs up to the film.

The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani and stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead with Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Manjrekar as supporting cast. Adarsh plays Balram, a working class driver who works for his upper class masters. The film is about his transformation, pushing away from a life and ideology of subservience and into relentless ambition.

The film, based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker prize-winning novel by the same name, got positive reviews from critics of foreign publications. Most were impressed by Ramin’s modern retelling of Aravind’s story of India’s class struggles and the psychology of servitude.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her

Priyanka, all through Tuesday, kept busy with virtual press junkets and promotions of the movie. She shared pictures from her interview with Adarsh and in one post wrote, "Hey buddy, This guy. Can't wait for you to meet this incredible talent...our star! @gouravadarsh delivers a powerful performance as Balram in The White Tiger. The White Tiger on Netflix on Jan 22nd."

Priyanka's post about Adarsh.

Nick is also reportedly working on a new project. He is in talks to play Frankie Valli in a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

