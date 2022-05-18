Nick Jonas tells Jimmy Fallon he got Priyanka Chopra a tree on Mother's Day, says daughter Malti is a 'gift'

'Papa' Nick Jonas visited Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming show, Dancing With Myself. On the show, Jimmy asked Nick about becoming a dad and his brothers' reactions to it. Nick even revealed how he got a tree for wife, Priyanka Chopra. (Also read: 'Priyanka Chopra is loveliest person I've ever met,' says Nick Jonas' co-star, calls her 'stunning')

Malti was born premature to Nick and his actor-wife, Priyanka Chopra. She spent more than 100 days in the NICU and was brought home on Mother's Day earlier this month. Jimmy congratulated him on becoming a dad and asked how it felt to be a ‘papa’.

Nick said, “Yeah, it's pretty wild. Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift." Jimmy asked him if people have been giving him advices on how to care for his baby, he said, “Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, all these PhDs I didn't know they had.” When Jimmy asked how Nick's brothers have reacted to the baby's arrival, he said, "Amazing. They got kids of their own--the two older ones-- and Franklin, the youngest, he's 21 now, can you believe that? He's the favourite uncle of all, by far. Maybe because he is closest to their age.

Nick said that he celebrated Priyanka's first Mother's Day with a ‘little thing’ at the house and got her a citrus tree which he will plant soon. Nick also spoke about his love for Bollywood music and how it is the easiest to dance to. “My wife Priyanka, she is Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music coz I find it is the easiest to dance to. I could just … (pumps his arms)…do this move all the time, whether I am sitting or standing and it works.” He taught Jimmy the step as well and noticed that one could keep their drink in the hand while doing it too.

Nick's Dancing with Myself will release on May 31. It also stars Shakira.

