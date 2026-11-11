By Danielle Broadway Nicolas Cage transformed ‘from within’ for ‘Madden,’ co-star Kathryn Hahn says

LOS ANGELES, - Nicolas Cage so fully transformed himself into NFL legend John Madden for the new biopic “Madden” that co-star Kathryn Hahn says she spent an entire production with him without ever feeling she had met the real Cage.

Hahn, who plays Madden’s wife Virginia, said Cage remained covered in prosthetics throughout production, transforming him into Madden more than just physically.

"I do feel like he fully embodied John Madden," Hahn told Reuters. "I would even venture to say that I haven't really met Nicolas Cage yet because the prosthetics do something to you. He was definitely transformed from within."

Directed by David O. Russell, the sports film arrives in select theaters on Wednesday and on Prime Video on November 18.

The movie follows Madden from his years as a Super Bowl-winning coach of the Oakland Raiders under owner Al Davis to his role in creating Madden NFL with Electronic Arts, one of the most influential video game franchises in history.

After retiring from coaching, Madden became one of the most recognizable voices in American football during a three-decade broadcasting career before retiring in 2009.

The cast includes Christian Bale as Davis and Sienna Miller as Davis' wife Carol Davis.

Miller, who grew up in Britain not knowing about Madden or Davis, said she was struck by the strength of the Davises’ marriage.

“He was devoted, completely devoted to her, and likewise,” she said. “And that was inspiring.”

Hahn, who played the witch Agatha Harkness in “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along,” said the film needed to examine the challenges in the Maddens’ marriage and family life.

She said exploring the less visible parts of the Maddens’ marriage and family life helped make them more than two-dimensional characters. “That’s what makes it such a human story,” she said.

Electronic Arts Inc.

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