Nobody 2 OTT release date confirmed: Here’s when and where to watch Bob Odenkirk's sequel in India

‘Nobody’ star Bob Odenkirk is back as Hutch Mansell, stepping again into the quiet-dad-turned-assassin mold that surprised audiences the first time around. The second film, which opened in theatres in August, now moves to streaming for viewers who skipped the big-screen run. It comes with the same mix of dry humor, sudden violence, and a family subplot that never stays peaceful for long. Bob Odenkirk's Nobody 2 to come out on JioHotstar this month.(YouTube)

When and where to watch Nobody 2 in India

According to OTT Play, the sequel lands on JioHotstar on December 22, 2025. Most of the original cast returned for this chapter. Odenkirk leads again, joined by Connie Nielsen as Becca and Christopher Lloyd as David. RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, and Paisley Cadorath also reprise their roles, keeping the continuity intact.

Its theatrical run brought in $41.6 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo, with $132,712 (which is roughly ₹1.19 crore) of those collections coming from India.

What is the story of Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2?

Hutch Mansell is still split between two identities. At home, he’s an overworked father trying to hold together a household that’s losing patience with him. At work, he is the same efficient fighter audiences saw in the first film.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the new story sends the family on a short break to an amusement park called Plummerville. Hutch hopes the trip will fix tensions with Becca and steady things with his children, Brady and Sammy. Instead, the holiday brings trouble. A sheriff, a crime boss, and a small gang collide with Hutch’s past, turning the park into a cluster of fights, chases, and a kidnapping scare. The old debt of $30 million from the first film also hangs over him, shaping much of what follows.

Bob Odenkirk on the action style and Jackie Chan’s influence

Before release, the Better Call Saul actor spoke to DiscussingFilm about the film’s approach. He said the sequel borrows heavily from classic Hong Kong action, calling out Jackie Chan’s influence on sequences built around props, carnival games, and a chaotic duck-boat fight.

Police Story was a key reference point, a style he had long wanted to attempt. “One of the reasons I even made Nobody was because I watched Police Story with my kids," he said.

With the OTT rollout set, Nobody 2 now reaches the wider audience that followed the first film closely.

