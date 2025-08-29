Nobody 2 to release for streaming: When and where to watch Bob Odenkirk starrer

Bob Odenkirk’s film Nobody 2 is coming soon to digital streaming. According to a When to Stream report, the John Wick-style crime comedy, which hit the theaters on August 15, will be released for streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, September 2. Notably, Universal Pictures, which produced the film, has not announced or confirmed the digital release of Nobody 2. Nobody 2 stars Bob Odenkirk in the lead.(X/@UniversalPicsAU)

Nobody 2: When and Where to watch

If the film is released on video on demand in September, it will be available on digital platforms like Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Prime Video and YouTube, Forbes reported. While When to Stream has reported September 2 as the film’s PVOD release, it cautioned that the date is subject to change.

Nobody 2: Plot

As per a Forbes report, the movie follows Hutch (Odenkirk). Overworked and drifting apart from his wife, Becca, Hutch decides to take his family on a short getaway. Their destination is Plummerville, the only place Hutch and his brother Harry went on vacation when they were kids.

The summary reads, “But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, bloodthirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Sharon Stone).”

Nobody 2: Star cast

Apart from Bob Odenkirk, the movie stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, John Otiz, Sharon Stone and Colin Hanks, among others. The movie is a sequel to the 2021 film Nobody. The crime comedy is directed by Timo Tjahjanto. Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin have written the script for Nobody 2.

Nobody 2: Video on demand release

Prime Video has Nobody 2 listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is the purchase price of the movie. As PVOD rentals are usually $5 less than purchase prices, fans can expect that the cost of renting Nobody 2 on digital for a 48-hour period will be $19.99.

FAQs

When did Nobody 2 release in theaters?

It was released in cinemas on August 15.

Which actors are part of Nobody 2?

The movie stars Bob Odenkirk, Sharon Stone, RZA, Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen.

When is Nobody 2 coming to streaming?

As per a report by When to Stream, Nobody 2 will be available as premium video on demand from September 2. However, Universal Pictures has not confirmed the same.