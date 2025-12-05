Exclusive | SS Rajamouli's Varanasi streaming rights may go for a whopping 1000 crore globally

It has been less than a month since SS Rajamouli unveiled the title of his upcoming film, Varanasi, and it is already generating immense buzz. Not only does the film carry the weight of Rajamouli’s name, but also the combined stardom of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Naturally, even though the release is over a year away, there is already massive pre-release buzz for the film, including OTT giants scrambling for digital rights. SS Rajamouli with the cast of Varanasi - Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, after unveiling of first look of the film in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Varanasi digital rights set to break records

According to sources, Varanasi is the hottest property from India in the global streaming market. The film follows the immense success of RRR in the West, as well as its Oscar win. Rajamouli’s previous film, Baahubali 2, had also earned over $62 million overseas. This has made the director a recognised name and face in the West. Naturally, his next has started almost a bidding war for the digital rights. Trade sources inform us that streaming platforms are considering paying big bucks for the film’s digital rights, equivalent to those for any Hollywood movie. The final figure can even go as high as ₹1000 crore.

If it does materialise, this will break records for pre-sales collections for an Indian film with digital rights alone. Add to it the music rights, TV rights, and distribution, and Varanasi already looks set to be the biggest Indian film ever in terms of scale.

All about Varanasi

In November, at a grand event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, SS Rajamouli unveiled the title and the first look of the film. The three-minute video sets up the premise of the film, which traverses across continents and centuries, blending sci-fi with episodes from the Ramayana. Mahesh Babu stars as the lead alongside Priyanka Chopra in her comeback to Indian cinema. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist. The film, one of the costliest ever made in India, will release on Sankranthi 2027.