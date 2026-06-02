Obsession box office collection day 5: Curry Barker's horror film shows growth, crosses 12 crore in India

Obsession India box office collection day 5: The horror sensation of the year is undoubtedly the new film Obsession, which seems to have taken social media by storm over the last few days. The horror film made by debutant director Curry Barker has dominated box office charts worldwide and audiences have warmed up to it in India as well. Let us take a look at the box office collection in India so far. (Also read: Why Bollywood can never make an Obsession or Backrooms: Censor Board, star system kill innovation in India, say viewers)

Obsession box office update

Obsession box office collection day 5: Inde Navarrette in a still from Curry Barker's horror film.

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The latest report on Sacnilk states that Obsession has collected ₹2.63 crore on Tuesday, its 5th day in Indian theatres. This is a growth in numbers compared to Monday's, when it minted ₹2.00 crore. This is a great sign, reflecting the wonderful word of mouth generated on social media about the film shattering records worldwide. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹14.78 crore and the total India net to ₹12.38 crore so far.

Bollywood stars go gaga over Obsession

Kartik Aaryan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to publicly praise the film. Sharing his reaction online, the actor wrote, “One of the best horror films after a very long time. Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don’t miss this one.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ananya Panday also joined the growing list of fans of the film after watching Obsession. Taking to Instagram Stories, she revealed that the psychological horror thriller stayed with her long after the credits rolled and left a lasting impression on her. She wrote, “I can't get this film out of my head... safe to say I am obsessed.” About Obsession {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ananya Panday also joined the growing list of fans of the film after watching Obsession. Taking to Instagram Stories, she revealed that the psychological horror thriller stayed with her long after the credits rolled and left a lasting impression on her. She wrote, “I can't get this film out of my head... safe to say I am obsessed.” About Obsession {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely, hopeless romantic working at a music store who has been quietly in love with his childhood friend and coworker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After yet another failed attempt to confess his feelings, Bear turns to a mysterious crystal shop and buys a strange trinket called the One Wish Willow. He makes a desperate wish: that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely, hopeless romantic working at a music store who has been quietly in love with his childhood friend and coworker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After yet another failed attempt to confess his feelings, Bear turns to a mysterious crystal shop and buys a strange trinket called the One Wish Willow. He makes a desperate wish: that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world. {{/usCountry}}

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The wish comes true in the worst possible way. Nikki’s feelings become overwhelming, obsessive and unstable. Her affection turns suffocating, almost violent in its intensity. She cannot bear to be away from Bear, reacts with panic when he leaves, and begins displaying deeply disturbing behaviour as her love transforms into fixation.

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