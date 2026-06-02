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Obsession box office collection day 5: Curry Barker's horror film shows growth, crosses 12 crore in India

Obsession box office collection day 5: The film marks the directorial debut of 26-year-old Curry Barker.

Jun 02, 2026 10:24 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Obsession India box office collection day 5: The horror sensation of the year is undoubtedly the new film Obsession, which seems to have taken social media by storm over the last few days. The horror film made by debutant director Curry Barker has dominated box office charts worldwide and audiences have warmed up to it in India as well. Let us take a look at the box office collection in India so far. (Also read: Why Bollywood can never make an Obsession or Backrooms: Censor Board, star system kill innovation in India, say viewers)

Obsession box office update

Obsession box office collection day 5: Inde Navarrette in a still from Curry Barker's horror film.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Obsession has collected 2.63 crore on Tuesday, its 5th day in Indian theatres. This is a growth in numbers compared to Monday's, when it minted 2.00 crore. This is a great sign, reflecting the wonderful word of mouth generated on social media about the film shattering records worldwide. This brings the total India gross collections to 14.78 crore and the total India net to 12.38 crore so far.

Bollywood stars go gaga over Obsession

Kartik Aaryan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to publicly praise the film. Sharing his reaction online, the actor wrote, “One of the best horror films after a very long time. Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don’t miss this one.”

The wish comes true in the worst possible way. Nikki’s feelings become overwhelming, obsessive and unstable. Her affection turns suffocating, almost violent in its intensity. She cannot bear to be away from Bear, reacts with panic when he leaves, and begins displaying deeply disturbing behaviour as her love transforms into fixation.

 
horror film box office obsession
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Obsession box office collection day 5: Curry Barker's horror film shows growth, crosses 12 crore in India
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