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Obsession director Curry Barker surprised by horror film's massive response in India: ‘Can't believe what it's doing’

Following the success of Obsession, director Curry Barker is not nervous about losing his creative voice but navigating the studio system of Hollywood.

Jun 24, 2026 09:22 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Nikki and Bear's unsettling relationship in Obsession has turned the horror film into an unlikely global phenomenon. The movie has found a passionate audience in India too, where it has become the highest-grossing English horror film. Reflecting on the film's unexpected success, director Curry Barker admitted that he was taken aback by the overwhelming response it received from Indian audiences.

Obsession director on getting love from India

Obsession marks the directorial debut of 26-year-old Curry Barker.

In an interview with Variety India, the film's director opened up about being taken aback by the overwhelming response Obsession received in India. In India, the film has collected over 78.60 crore net, more than any Western horror film ever. The 26-year-old also spoke candidly about his current fears and anxieties.

Talking about Obsession becoming a hit in India, Curry Barker said, “I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India. I didn’t expect it to be a big hit anywhere, really. You hope and dream that your movie is successful and that it resonates with people. But I can’t believe what it’s doing. I mean, we made this movie for nothing. I just can’t believe that it’s getting the recognition that it’s getting.”

The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely, hopeless romantic working at a music store who has been quietly in love with his childhood friend and coworker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After a failed attempt to confess his feelings, Bear turns to a mysterious crystal shop and buys a strange trinket called the One Wish Willow. He makes a desperate wish: that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world. The wish comes true in the worst possible way.

The horror film has emerged as one of the biggest box office success stories of the year. Made on a modest budget of just $750,000, the film has grossed over $250 million worldwide, becoming a global phenomenon. Audiences across the world have flocked to theatres and sparked widespread conversations around its unsettling themes of toxic relationships, loneliness, male entitlement and the erosion of personal agency, all of which have resonated deeply with viewers.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Obsession director Curry Barker surprised by horror film's massive response in India: ‘Can't believe what it's doing’
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