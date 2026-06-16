Is Obsession getting more shows impacting Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bandar and other Hindi releases? Trade experts weigh in

The success of the Hollywood horror film Obsession has become a case study in world cinema, but in India, it has had an adverse effect on Hindi films. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently called out how theatre chains have been giving more shows to Obsession over Hindi releases, including his film Bandar and films releases the past Friday – Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor and others. Obsession is running with more shows than new Hindi releases like Main Vaapas Aaunga We spoke to trade experts on how this move impacts Hindi film industry and the business at the box office, and the consensus is that it boils down to what the audience wants. Trade analyst Komal Nahta says, “Nothing is coming in the industry except bad content. If Anurag Kashyap thinks it is because of Obsession that Bandar is not doing well, he should see the collections. Bandar is not doing well even otherwise, so the number of shows isn't going to make a difference. Critical acclaim is not the same as the box office, and when we talk about competition, we talk about box office. So, Obsession is not acting as an impediment to the running of Indian films at all.”

He adds, “If in two shows, they can't get houseful, what will they get in 20 shows? Half the shows will have to be canceled as there'll be no audience. There is nobody coming to watch the films, so get over the obsession of Hollywood films. It’s just to gain sympathy, you start blaming things that are doing well. Every film has its own life and potential. Your film is not doing well because it is not meant for the public.” Imtiaz Ali, director of Main Vaapas Aaunga opines on the situation, saying, “These are business-oriented decisions. There is a policy for encouraging local produce, and there should also be a policy for encouraging local cinema. But there are arguments on both sides of the matter, and can’t be compared.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan opines it’s just the strategy of multiplexes that they will give more shows to the film that is doing better. “In a way, Anurag Kashyap is right as the business is ruthless. If a film doesn’t do well in the first two days, they reduce the shows drastically which doesn’t give time to a film to grow and let the word of mouth spread. The Hindi films deserve that time to grow and let the footfalls increase but the window to do that has reduced,” he says, adding that it is unfair for new releases as they aren’t getting the platform to prove themselves on their merit. “Theatre chains should realise that their main influx of content is coming from Hindi film industry, so you have to give them respect and commitment.”